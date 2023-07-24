Mom of ‘Missing’ Rudy Farias Has Had Eight ‘Husbands’: Report
The mother of the Houston man who pretended to be missing for eight years—but was actually at home the whole time—reportedly had a wild marriage history. According to Insider, Janie Santana has claimed to have tied the knot at least eight times since 1985 in a string of common-law messages. The report states that several of them have tried to get out of their marriages with Santana, including two of them who have accused her of serial bigamy. A judge in 2013 even ruled that her fourth husband’s bigamy allegations were “substantially correct” and proven by “fully and satisfactory evidence.” In a 2000 document, the outlet reported that Satana herself seemingly confirmed having overlap in her second and third marriages. Santana is not yet facing any criminal charges after claiming that her son, Rudy Farias, went missing in 2015. Police say that in reality, Farias was only missing for one day and was staying with Santana the whole time.