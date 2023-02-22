Jansen Panettiere Found Sitting Upright and Unresponsive by a Friend, Police Report Says

Read it at The Sun
Jansen Panettiere, the 28-year-old actor brother of Heroes star Hayden Panettiere, was found dead in his home in Nyack, New York over the weekend. Now, new details are emerging in the police report concerning his passing. According to the report, Panettiere’s friends grew worried about the actor when he failed to show up for a meeting on Sunday morning. When one of his friends went to his house to check on him, they discovered him unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair, and they performed CPR on him before calling 911. No foul play is suspected at this time.