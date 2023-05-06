Viral Pink Beret Capitol Rioter Identified by Ex Thanks to Viral Tweet
CAUGHT
The viral “pink beret” woman sought by the FBI in connection to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots was finally identified—by her ex-boyfriend, a NBC News report reveals. The ex—who has gone unnamed to avoid harassment—immediately knew the woman was Jennifer Vargas when his friend showed him the tweet. “I stopped dead in my tracks,” he told NBC News. “I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’” Vargas has become infamous online since the tweet rose in popularity, with users dubbing her “fascist Matilda” and “Emily in-carceration,” a reference to the Netflix show Emily in Paris. Vargas’ ex told the outlet they began seeing each other for a few months in early 2019, and the relationship came to an end after her right-wing views came to light—particularly, her interest in Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. “I was just instantly turned off, like, ‘Yo, I don’t think this is going to work out,’” he said.