Japan Airlines Plane Was Cleared to Land Before Fiery Crash, Report Says
AFTERMATH
A Japan Airlines plane with 379 people on board had been given permission to land by air traffic control before it collided with a coast guard plane Tuesday, killing five people, public broadcaster NHK reports. Citing an unnamed source in the transportation ministry, the report says the commercial plane was cleared to land on runway C at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport while the coast guard plane was told to stop short of that runway. A coast guard source provided a contradictory account to NHK, saying their pilot had in fact been cleared for takeoff. Air traffic control can reportedly be heard telling the Japan Airlines plane to “continue approach” just before the fiery crash. All 379 passengers and crew on the commercial plane managed to quickly evacuate before the aircraft went up in flames, but five on board the coast guard plane were killed. The crash is still officially under investigation, with authorities looking into whether professional negligence is to blame.