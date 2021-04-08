Japan Denies Planning to Vaxx Olympians Ahead of Health Workers After Report Provokes Fury
GET IN LINE
If the Japanese government is trying to make the Tokyo Olympics even more wildly unpopular than it already is, this would be the perfect way to do it. The Kyodo news agency reported late Wednesday that the government is considering a plan to give young and extremely healthy Olympic athletes priority access to COVID-19 vaccines over medical workers and vulnerable people. Officials quoted by Kyodo said the government wants to make sure its athletes receive both shots by the end of June so they’re fully protected by the Opening Ceremony on July 23. After the report provoked entirely justifiable anger on social media, the government distanced itself from it, with its chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Katō, saying the government had no plans to give priority to Olympic athletes, according to The Guardian. Earlier this year, a poll showed around 80 percent of people in Japan believe the Olympics should be canceled or rescheduled until after the pandemic subsides.