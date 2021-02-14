CHEAT SHEET
Japan Earthquake Was Aftershock From 2011
In 2011, a monster earthquake hit Japan, unleashing a tsunami that killed 18,000 people and causing a nuclear plant meltdown. Nearly a decade later, an aftershock from that disaster shook the nation, cutting power to nearly a million people and injuring at least 100. The 7.3 magnitude temblor left survivors of the earlier quake rattled. “My body immediately reacted, and I couldn’t stop trembling. My legs were shaking too, but I couldn’t gauge whether it was safer to run out or stay in, so I ended up doing a weird little dance,” Aoi Hoshino told Reuters.