Japan Issues Arrest Warrant for Carlos Ghosn’s Wife
Prosecutors in Japan have issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, accusing the wife of fugitive Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn of perjury. The prosecutors accuse Carole Ghosn of making a false statement in a Tokyo court last year. Carlos and Carole Ghosn were believed to have been reunited in Lebanon last week after he skipped bail and managed to flee Japan. Ghosn—the former automaker titan who has denied charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan—escaped the country by boarding a bullet train to Osaka, and was then reportedly smuggled out of the country in a flight case normally used for musical instruments. A spokeswoman for the Ghosn family said: “Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got re-arrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn... The issuance of this warrant is pathetic.” Japan is seeking Carlos Ghosn's extradition from Lebanon, but the country does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.