Japan Plans to Dump Fukushima Water Into the Ocean
Japan’s government is proposing the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear-plant disaster—which is more radioactive than was acknowledged for years—into the Pacific Ocean. The move would be ruinous for local fishermen—and many worry it could pose a threat to human health. Last month, authorities confirmed that more than three-fourths of the water stored after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami had not been treated thoroughly enough to remove all but one low-risk radioactive material. According to The New York Times, the water will be treated again before it’s released into the ocean or allowed to evaporate.