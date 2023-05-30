Japan PM Forced to Fire Own Son Over Party Photos at Official Residence
SCANDAL
The prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, has had to fire his own son after public uproar at leaked pictures of a family party held in the PM’s official residence. The offending pictures showed Shotaro Kishida, who worked as an adviser to his father, posing with relatives on the red-carpeted steps usually reserved for official pictures of the Cabinet. In others, family members are standing and gesticulating at a “Prime Minister of Japan” podium as if giving a news conference. The Guardian reported that Fumio Kishida himself welcomed the guests to the “forget the year” party on Dec. 30 last year, but played no further part. Shotaro Kishida, a 32-year-old former trader, had worked for his father since 2020. “As secretary for [my] political affairs, a public position, his actions were inappropriate and I decided to replace him to have him take responsibility,” the PM said late Monday. “Of course, responsibility for the appointment lies with me.” The row comes as a blow to Kishida, who had reportedly been toying with calling a snap election after a recent poll rise following his hosting of the G7 summit and an apparent attempt on his life at a campaign speech last month.