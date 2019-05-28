Japan Stabbing Spree Leaves 19 Injured, at Least Two Feared Dead

A mass stabbing in the city of Kawasaki, Japan, has left a total of 19 people injured, including elementary school children. At least one child and one adult are feared dead, according to the local fire department. Police, firemen, and other officials were seen swarming the site in Kawasaki’s Tama Ward, a neighborhood near the Noborito railway station. Authorities have reportedly detained a male suspect who appears to be in his 40s or 50s. The suspect also reportedly stabbed himself in the area around his neck. He was unconscious and in serious condition, according to authorities. “I heard fire engines coming in the morning and I saw a man lying on the ground bleeding,” a man who lives nearby told public broadcaster NHK. “I saw many elementary school children lying on the ground near a school bus stop. School rucksacks were scattered all over the place.”