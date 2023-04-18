Suspect Who Threw Smoke Bomb at Japanese Leader Previously Sued Over Election
A man arrested after dramatically throwing a smoke bomb at the Japanese prime minister had previously sued his government on claims that he’d been unfairly prevented from running for office, according to a report. Ryuji Kimura, 24, sought damages in a lawsuit last June after he was barred from becoming a candidate for Japan’s Upper House election on the grounds that he was both too young and unable to provide the required cash deposit, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Tuesday. Kimura wanted 100,000 yen ($750) to compensate for the “mental anguish” he felt from not being able to run, the newspaper reported, but the court dismissed his claim. He was arrested after the smoke bomb detonated close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as the politician gave a speech in the city of Wakayama, western Japan, on Saturday.