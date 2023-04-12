CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Japanese Residents Rush to Shelter After North Korean Missile Launch

    ‘IMMEDIATELY’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Issei Kato/Reuters

    The Japanese government told residents of the northern Hokkaido region to “seek shelter immediately” on Thursday morning after North Korea launched at least one suspected ballistic missile. “Evacuate immediately,” the government repeated in an emergency message, adding that the missile was expected to land near the island around 8 a.m. local time. The country’s J-Alert warning system was activated roughly five minutes before that, according to The Japan Times. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the legitimacy of the missile launch on Thursday, according to Reuters, with the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo echoing the Japanese government’s warning in a tweet shortly after. In footage shared on social media by residents, air raid sirens could be heard sounding off through the prefecture’s largely deserted streets. The Japanese Coast Guard reported the missile eventually landed off the coast of the country.

    Read it at The Japan Times