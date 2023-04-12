Japanese Residents Rush to Shelter After North Korean Missile Launch
‘IMMEDIATELY’
The Japanese government told residents of the northern Hokkaido region to “seek shelter immediately” on Thursday morning after North Korea launched at least one suspected ballistic missile. “Evacuate immediately,” the government repeated in an emergency message, adding that the missile was expected to land near the island around 8 a.m. local time. The country’s J-Alert warning system was activated roughly five minutes before that, according to The Japan Times. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the legitimacy of the missile launch on Thursday, according to Reuters, with the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo echoing the Japanese government’s warning in a tweet shortly after. In footage shared on social media by residents, air raid sirens could be heard sounding off through the prefecture’s largely deserted streets. The Japanese Coast Guard reported the missile eventually landed off the coast of the country.