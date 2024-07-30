Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As much as we love a maximalist home, there’s just something about Japandi minimalism that hits like the design equivalent of Prozac. You know what Japandi style is, even if you don’t think you do; the term is a portmanteau of “Japanese” and “Scandi” for home decor and furnishings that pull from both cultures’ iconic design sensibilities. Think, ambient rice paper Noguchi lamps, Hans Wegner chairs, HAY homewares, and iconic mid-century modern investment pieces. It’s inviting, versatile, and sophisticated without ever feeling stuffy.

Luckily, finding affordable Japandi furniture and decor (that looks way more expensive than it is) has never been easier. Once upon a time, we would have had to smash our proverbial piggy banks to score a vintage Danish coffee table, simp over the sale section at Design Within Reach, or fantasize about running up our credit card for a Finn Juhl credenza.

These days, however, affordable Japandi pieces can be found on Wayfair, Castlery, West Elm, Article, and more retailers—hell, even Amazon has an epic Japandi edit. When in doubt, remember that the bendable rules of the aesthetic are: less is more, layer those earth tones, and reach for teak and other natural materials. Plus, if you’re truly at a loss for whether or not a piece falls under the Japandi umbrella, let clearly Japandi brand designers guide you. An ame like “Børge Møgensen” can’t steer you wrong.

Japandi design is simply one of the easiest ways for even the biggest design novices to start making their Hobbit hole/bachelor pad/NYC railroad apartment feel like a more elevated and adult space. And whether you’re looking for a total home decor makeover or the perfect housewarming gift for that friend who won’t stop reminding you about “how life-changing Copenhagen was,” we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces of Japandi furniture and decor for every budget and purpose.

Noguchi Lamps and Alternatives Set the Mood

Lighting is everything when it comes to curating a home space that feels inviting, and an Isamu Noguchi-style lamp is perfect for kicking off your Japandi journey. You have probably clocked these gauzy, glowing rice paper lamps on your Instagram feed, or spotted them in Troye Sivan’s dreamy Architectural Digest home video tour—and while an authentic

Nogy Japanese Paper Lantern Lamp While a Noguchi lamp can cost a couple thousand clams, there are options on both ends of the price spectrum for those looking to get the look. Amazon is a hidden goldmine for Noguchi lamp dupes that cost under $50, including this gem with a 4.3-star average rating. Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If it’s an authentic Noguchi lamp you seek, head over to 1stDibs to drool over the authentic—albeit, pricy—archival offerings.

Isamu Noguchi Akari 7A Table Lamp At under a thousand bucks, this vintage Akari 7A table lamp is actually on the more affordable side when it comes to the arena of authentic Noguchi lamps. After all, the late designer intended for them to be viewed as not just lamps but veritable light sculptures. Buy At 1stDibs $ 950 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reach for Rugs in Neutral Colorways

Your Japandi oasis will require a big, beautiful rug with Dune-pilled tones. Keep an eye out for cream, beige, and terracotta colorways, and consider layering rugs made out of different natural, brut materials, such as wool or jute.

Record Washable Rug Revival Rugs is one of our favorite places to find new and vintage pieces, and it’s bestselling Record rug looks like an actual Japanese zen garden. Plus, Revival ships out its rugs in briefcase-style sustainable packaging that’s easy to carry up your building’s stairs. Buy At Revival Rugs $

Rugs USA is hands-down one of the most affordable places to buy a big, gorgeous area rug online. It packs an extensive collection of jute rugs, which are excellent bases for layering up rugs.

Handwoven Jute Blend Rug This bestseller comes in 10 different sizes, including a nine-foot-long option that is under $300. Buy At Revival Rugs $

Anchor the Room With a Japandi Coffee Table

Next up, you’re going to need a mid-century modern coffee table. Article and Castlery are excellent contemporary MCM (mid-century modern) brands to consult, and the latter even has a great Japandi edit.

Castlery Vincent Coffee Table Set The brand’s Vincent oak coffee table bundle offers a set of nesting MCM tables, perfect for those furnishing a smaller apartment. Buy At Castlery $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’re looking for a darker colorway, Article’s sleek Lenia coffee table comes in both white oak and walnut colorways.

Lenia Walnut Oval Coffee Table The ovular shape will soften your living room space, and the spindle shelf offers aesthetic storage for your cluttered Taschen art books. Buy At Article $ 400

The Best Japandi Wall Art

There’s nothing worse than boring walls, but make sure that your Japandi art hits the perfect note between intriguing and serene.

Haus and Hues Japandi Style Frog Poster In other words, bring home this very good frog boi. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you have a slightly bigger budget, West Elm is home to this graphic, MCM style canvas wall art by Michael Upton (of the beloved, eponymous Southern California design studio).

Gozo Canvas Wall Art by Michael Upton The cotton canvas piece will brighten up any space, and it’s the perfect blend of kiki and bouba goodness. Eat your heart out, Don Draper. Buy At West Elm $ 249 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Best Designer Chair Dupes

Would we love to be able to blow our entire tax return on a designer MCM chair? Of course. But we’re just not there yet, and that’s OK, because the internet is full of designer chair dupes.

Morton Smoked Oak Dining Chair Consider this take on the classic Hans Wegner wishbone chair from Article; the chair is one-fifth of the price of an actual Wegner, and it comes in a variety of neutral colorways. Buy At Article $ 200

Caning and wicker are great MCM design details to keep in mind while building out your dream Japandi home, and this pair of Cesca alternatives from Amazon delivers on both texture and color.

KROFEM Modern Cesca Cane Dining Chairs This set has earned a 4.5-star average rating from reviewers, and at under $150, you truly cannot beat the price. We’ve spent more on an irresponsible Saturday night, to be honest. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Comfiest Japandi Couches

Your dream Japandi sofa should look and feel like a veritable cloud, and that’s where this deep-set throne comes into play.

Mccullen Microfiber & Microsuede Bean Bag Sofa This Togo sofa dupe from Wayfair is the perfect piece to soften up any living room, and it has a 4.8-star average rating on the site from reviewers who say that it’s comfy, chic, and, perhaps best of all, requires zero assembly. Buy At Wayfair $ 720 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’re looking for a vegan leather sectional, Albany Park is offering a whopping $525 off its stunning Park Sectional Sofa, which ships in easy-to-move boxes.

Albany Park Sectional Sofa Plus, it has an estimated 15-minute long assembly time—and is made out of “a high-resiliency foam wrapped in feathers [to] ensure long-lasting comfort and support.” Buy At Amazon $ 1674

Clever Japandi Storage Solutions

Listen, Japandi style thrives on minimalism, which is just another way of saying: keep your house clean and clutter-free.

Tiita Rattan Nightstand Side Table You can still collect tchotchkes and local art zines, of course, but make sure they’re arranged on a clever side table such as this one from Amazon, which features a classically Googie, MCM silhouette with cane detailing. Buy At Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everybody needs a place to stash their electric blankets and linens, and this cozy wicker chest is the perfect Japandi storage solution.

Heavy-duty Water Hyacinth Wicker Storage Trunk Not only is it equipped with handles for easy maneuvering around your home, but it could absolutely double as a coffee table. Buy At Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Now, go put your feet up in your new Japandi paradise. You deserve it.

