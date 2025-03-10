Home

Japandi Decor Is Like the Elevated Older Sibling of Mid-Century Modern Style

HYGGE GOES TO KYOTO

Eat your heart out, Don Draper.

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp 

Freelance Contributor

Japandi Style and Furniture for Less | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Onurdongel/Getty.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

Freelance Contributor

knappmaryfrances@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
PoliticsVance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
MediaTrump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsUsha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell