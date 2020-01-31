Japanese Billionaire Calls Off Search for ‘Life Partner’ to Accompany Him on SpaceX Moon Trip
A Japanese billionaire called off his search for a “life partner” to bring on his trip around the moon after over 27,000 women applied for a chance to go on the journey, The New York Times reports. Yusaku Maezawa asked women who were over 20 and had “bright and positive” personalities to apply online for a chance to be the apple of his eye and become one of the first to take the moon-bound SpaceX flight. A “matchmaking documentary” called “Full Moon Lovers” was supposed to be produced around Maezawa's search, but he called it off on Wednesday. “Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation,” he wrote on Twitter. “To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine.” In 2018, it was revealed that Maezawa would be the first private passenger on a moon trip by SpaceX—billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company. The trip is scheduled to happen in 2023.