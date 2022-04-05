Japanese Cult Director Sion Sono Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults

CHEAT SHEET
Prolific Japanese film director Sion Sono—who recently directed Nicholas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland—has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitative behavior by two women, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The 60-year-old actor allegedly took a page from Harvey Weinstein’s lewd playbook by offering film roles for sexual favors. One Japanese film agent told Shukan Josei, which published the actors’ claims, “Even now, there is a director who has no qualms about saying ‘If you screw me, I’ll give you work.’ His films are acclaimed and many actresses want to appear in them. He uses that to assault women as if it’s nothing. That director is Sion Sono.” The director has not yet publicly responded to the accusations.