Japanese Embassy Chimes in on Taylor Swift-Super Bowl Concerns

We can all breathe a sigh of relief—the Japanese Embassy has assured us that Taylor Swift will not have to miss seeing Travis Kelce play at the Super Bowl. Since the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Ravens last Sunday, the internet has been abuzz with fear that Swift would not be able to make it to Las Vegas, Nevada next Sunday because she has a concert in Tokyo the night before.

The Embassy published a statement Friday to X in response to “recent media reports” about Swift’s complicated travel logistics, explaining that the time difference between the U.S. and Japan means that it’s totally possible for the couple to be reunited at Super Bowl LVIII.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the statement said.