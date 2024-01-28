Taylor Swift will reportedly grace Las Vegas with her presence next month, making what will be her 13th NFL appearance this season as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs take on the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Chiefs wrapped up their 17-10 AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that anonymous sources had confirmed Swift plans to be in Vegas for the big game—despite the fact that she has a concert in Japan the night before.

The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tokyo time on Saturday, meaning that it is more than theoretically possible for Swift to hop in her private jet and zoom back to the United States in time for kickoff. Should she be wheels-up by midnight on Sunday in Tokyo, she’d land in Vegas by around 7 p.m. on Saturday, given the time difference.

Even better for Swifties everywhere: Kelce has a shiny new league record to celebrate. His seventh catch of the game, from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, brought his postseason receptions up to 152, launching him ahead of previous record holder Jerry Rice. By the time the buzzer sounded, that total was up to 156 in 21 playoff games.

Even ignoring the new feather in his cap, Kelce enjoyed a very good game. His 19-yard reception in the first quarter gave the Chiefs their first touchdown of the day.

Cameras that quickly cut to Swift showed the Karma singer celebrating in her suite alongside several of Kelce’s friends, Brittany Mahomes, and Jason Kelce, who—unlike last week in Buffalo—was fully clothed.

Sunday, Feb. 11 will be the fourth Super Bowl for the Chiefs in five years. Should they emerge victorious, it will make the Chiefs the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots’ outstanding performance in 2005.

Travis and Taylor were photographed embracing on the field after the game, with the football player whispering something in her ear. A joke? One of her lyrics? His new idea for a pregame outfit to set social media ablaze? The world may never know.

This is a developing story and will be updated.