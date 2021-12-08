CHEAT SHEET
Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa Is Latest Billionaire to Blast Into Space
Japanese multi-billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has become the third billionaire after Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to cross the ultimate boundary in luxury travel. Maezawa blasted off on a Russian rocket to spend around 12 days on the International Space Station, where he will perform 100 tasks garnered from a virtual suggestion box that include playing golf, throwing a paper airplane, and blowing bubbles. He paid around $88 million for the opportunity, which precedes his planned trip to the moon in 2023. Maezawa founded a company called Start Today in 1998 that sells rare music CDs and records. He then worked with e-retailer Zozotown and is listed by Forbes as Japan’s 30th richest man worth nearly $2 billion.