    Japanese Health Care System on Brink of Collapse in Second Wave of COVID-19

    DELAYED REACTION

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

    Japanese doctors are warning that the country’s medical system is on the brink of collapse after a new wave of COVID-19 cases. BBC reports that emergency rooms in Tokyo have been unable to treat patients, including reports of one suspected coronavirus patient who was turned away from 80 hospitals before finally receiving treatment. Japan had earlier appeared to have the situation under control, but passed 10,000 cases on Saturday. More than 200 people have died with COVID-19. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been widely criticized for not acting earlier to mitigate the spread of the virus.

