Japanese Mass Killer Sentenced to Death
NO MERCY
Read it at The Guardian
A Japanese man who went on a stabbing spree at a home for the disabled where he used to work, killing 19 and injuring 26, has been sentenced to death. Satoshi Uematsu, 30, was fired and institutionalized after he wrote a letter that fantasized about euthanizing the disabled, but he returned after his release, tied up two staffers and went through the building methodically murdering people. He admitted to the killings but claimed he was not guilty for psychiatric reasons, The Guardian reported. He was sentenced to death by hanging.