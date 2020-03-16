CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Japanese Mass Killer Sentenced to Death

    NO MERCY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    STR/Getty

    A Japanese man who went on a stabbing spree at a home for the disabled where he used to work, killing 19 and injuring 26, has been sentenced to death. Satoshi Uematsu, 30, was fired and institutionalized after he wrote a letter that fantasized about euthanizing the disabled, but he returned after his release, tied up two staffers and went through the building methodically murdering people. He admitted to the killings but claimed he was not guilty for psychiatric reasons, The Guardian reported. He was sentenced to death by hanging.

    Read it at The Guardian
    ;