Japanese Monkey Gang Leader Killed After Dozens of Vicious Attacks on Locals
PRIMATE SUSPECT
A monkey blamed for a spree of terrifying attacks in a Japanese city has been hunted down and killed by a crew of specialist gangbusters, authorities say. A group of macaques have wounded nearly 50 people in bite and scratch attacks in the southern city of Yamaguchi. One male member of the group was found on Tuesday hiding out in the grounds of a high school, where specialist hunters were able to tranquilize the simian scourge. The macaque was later put down after being confirmed as one of the monkeys involved in the assaults which started around three weeks ago. The hunt continues for his accomplices. “Initially, only children and women were attacked,” a city official said, adding: “Recently, elderly people and adult men have been targeted too.”