Japanese PM Frantically Evacuated After Blast Disrupts His Speech

Panic erupted Saturday as an explosion rang out just as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was about to give a speech in the city of Wakayama, not far from where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated last summer. Kishida was quickly evacuated and was reportedly not injured. Authorities detained a man at the scene who was suspected of throwing a pipe-like object at the prime minister before a loud bang rang out. Footage broadcast on local television showed authorities holding down the apparent suspect.