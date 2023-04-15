CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Japanese PM Frantically Evacuated After Blast Disrupts His Speech

    SCARY

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Kyodo via Reuters

    Panic erupted Saturday as an explosion rang out just as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was about to give a speech in the city of Wakayama, not far from where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated last summer. Kishida was quickly evacuated and was reportedly not injured. Authorities detained a man at the scene who was suspected of throwing a pipe-like object at the prime minister before a loud bang rang out. Footage broadcast on local television showed authorities holding down the apparent suspect.

