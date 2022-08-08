Japanese Sailor Stabbed in the Neck With Scissors During WWII Memorial Service in Solomon Islands

Read it at ABC News
A Japanese sailor was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors on Monday during a World War II memorial service in Solomon Islands, according to reports. Radio New Zealand said the victim—who was at the event as part of a Japanese navy media team—was left needing stitches after the attack but was not seriously injured. The service at Bloody Ridge, which was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. The attacker reportedly tackled the victim to the ground before U.S. military personnel and locals were able to detain him. The ceremony briefly paused as police led the assailant away. Bloody Ridge community chief Wesley Ramo said the suspect was mentally unstable and under the influence, adding that he was from a neighboring community.