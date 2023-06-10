CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Teen Sued for $480,000 in ‘Sushi Terrorism’ Case

    VIRAL

    Sushi on a conveyer belt

    Philip Fong/AFP via Getty

    A Japanese restaurant chain has sued a high school student for $480,000 in what’s become known as a “sushi terrorism” case, according to CNN. Video of the teenager licking a soy sauce bottle and licking his fingers and then touching fish on a conveyer belt was posted to social media and went viral. The Sushiro restaurant chain claims the video scared away customers and tanked its stock, costing it the equivalent of $115 million. The teen reportedly admits the prank but claims he is not the cause of the financial losses.

    Read it at CNN