Teen Sued for $480,000 in ‘Sushi Terrorism’ Case

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at CNN
A Japanese restaurant chain has sued a high school student for $480,000 in what’s become known as a “sushi terrorism” case, according to CNN. Video of the teenager licking a soy sauce bottle and licking his fingers and then touching fish on a conveyer belt was posted to social media and went viral. The Sushiro restaurant chain claims the video scared away customers and tanked its stock, costing it the equivalent of $115 million. The teen reportedly admits the prank but claims he is not the cause of the financial losses.