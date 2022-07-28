Olympic Hopeful Dies at 25 After Getting Hit by Car While Training

Read it at The Sun
Decorated Japanese triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki has died at 25 after a traffic incident in France, the Japan Triathlon Union confirmed in a statement. Miyazaki was on her bike in France when she was struck by a car. She was in the country working on her skills after competing in the Pontevedra World Cup last weekend, where she finished 50th. She was ranked at the 142nd spot in the women’s World Triathlon Ranking, The Sun reported. The Olympics hopeful was in the process of training for the 2024 and 2028 games.