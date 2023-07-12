Japanese TV Personality Found Dead in Agent’s Office
LGBTQ+ ICON
Ryuchell, a 27-year-old Japanese TV personality and LGBTQ+ advocate, was found dead by their manager at the agency’s office in Tokyo, according to BBC. While a cause of death has not been confirmed, BBC reported that police are investigating if Ryuchell died by suicide. The social media influencer gained popularity for donning “genderless kei,” a form of fashion characterized by androgyny and mixing of masculine and feminine clothing. In 2016, Ryuchell married model Tetsuko Okuhira, known as Peco, and later had a son. The pair got divorced in 2022 but continued to raise their child together. Peco has yet to comment on Ryuchell's death and most recently posted a photo on Instagram of her celebrating their son’s fifth birthday.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.