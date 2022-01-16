Mom Puts Baby Up for Adoption After Learning Sperm Donor Lied
A Japanese woman who had sex with a sperm donor 10 times to conceive a child is now suing the man for millions of yen after learning he lied about his ethnicity and educational background. The woman, who ws not named by Japanese newspapers, is also giving her child up to the state. The emotional distress lawsuit, the first of its kind in Japan, was filed last month for the equivalent of $2.86 million. The donor, the filing claims, told the woman he was Japanese, single, and an alumnus of the prestigious Kyoto University. She became pregnant in June 2019. By the time she learned he was Chinese, married, and had attended a different school, it was too late to terminate the pregnancy. The lawsuit asserts that the donor tricked the woman for the purposes of sexual gratification, according to newspaper Tokyo Shimbun. With no laws regulating donation processes and only one official sperm bank for a population of more than 125 million people, a thriving black market for sperm has sprung up on social media.