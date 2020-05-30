This Wrestler Wouldn’t Bow to Men, But Trolls Took Her Down

TOKYO—Hana Kimura’s bright pink hair, sometimes in semi-dreadlocks, signalled she was a rebel in Japan—a country where students are forced to dye their hair black to attend school, even if their natural hair color is something else entirely. She was a 22-year-old pro wrestler, and her speciality in the ring was the “big boots” kick: the flat of the foot into the opponent’s face.

Japanese professional wrestling is a performance and a sport, just as it is in the United States, and Hana Kimura usually was cast as the villain—“the heel,” as they say here—facing off against a good guy or “baby face.”

“In the arena, I spit on people. I curse old men in the audience. I gloat and I insult my opponent—I must seem like a terrible person,” Hana joked with friends. “But that’s my role, that’s not me.”