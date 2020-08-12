A-Bomb Survivors Mock Japan’s PM for Copying and Pasting Hiroshima Speech for Nagasaki
SHOW SOME RESPECT
Survivors of the atomic bombs that struck Japan in 1945 have ridiculed the country’s prime minister for apparently copying and pasting most of his speech commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima bomb to deliver it in Nagasaki days later. A plagiarism-detection app reportedly found that 93 percent Shinzo Abe’s speech in Nagasaki on Sunday was the same as his speech in Hiroshima earlier that week—only with the city names switched around. “It’s the same every year,” Koichi Kawano, head of a the survivors’ liaison council in Nagasaki, told the Mainichi Shimbun, according to The Guardian. “He talks gibberish and leaves, as if to say, ‘There you go. Goodbye.’ He just changed the word ‘Hiroshima’ to ‘Nagasaki.’ He’s looking down on A-bomb survivors.” The two speeches weren’t completely identical—Abe did make the effort to use different wording when talking about how each city had rebuilt after they were hit by the bombs.