When the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday, one person will be conspicuously absent, Empress Masako. It's not an accident and it's very likely a deliberate snub to the much reviled International Olympic Committee (IOC) executives, who are residing in the finest five-star hotels in the city–while the citizens are told to stay home and buckle up in Tokyo’s fourth State of Emergency.

Emperor Naruhito can’t really duck out of the ceremonies, which have been plagued by scandals like a composer who abused disabled children and a director fired for holocaust jokes

As an honorary patron for the Tokyo 2020 Games, the Japanese Emperor is obligated to host IOC executives and visiting heads of state. However, Naruhito is strategically displaying his concern for the public health risks accompanying the games. It is incredibly rare for the Emperor to vocalize even a suggested opposition to an act of government.