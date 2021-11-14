Japan’s Former Princess Mako Leaves for New Life in New York City

CHEAT SHEET
Thousands of Japanese royalists gathered at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday to watch former Princess Mako depart for New York City after abdicating to marry commoner Kei Komuro. The two sparked a huge debate in Japan over whether women in the monarchy are treated fairly since, unlike male royals, they are punished for marrying outside the royal circle. Mako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, who retains his title despite also marrying a commoner. The newlyweds, both 30, will settle in New York City where Komuro has a job at a law firm. The Fordham Law School graduate failed his first attempt at the bar exam and was expected to retake it in due time.