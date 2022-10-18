Japan’s Oldest Toilet Damaged in Kyoto Car Crash
URINE BIG TROUBLE
The oldest toilet in Japan was damaged on Monday morning when a driver from an organization which protects cultural relics accidentally reversed into it. The 30-year-old man, who works with the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association, inadvertently accelerated while his vehicle was in reverse. The car crashed through the wooden door of the Tofukuji temple in Kyoto and hit the communal commode, according to local media reports. The unnamed worker immediately called the cops after striking the centuries-old toilet; thankfully the Zen Buddhist temple was empty at the time of the incident and the driver escaped the accident unscathed. The “tosu” restroom was built around 500 years ago during the Muromachi period for trainee monks. A photo in local media of the aftermath of the crash showed a 20-year-old Toyota WiLL Vi inside the temple, surrounded by debris.