Japan’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban Not Unconstitutional, Court Rules
STEP BACKWARD
A Japanese court reaffirmed the country’s ban on same-sex marriage Monday by dismissing a lawsuit that called the restriction unconstitutional. Three same-sex couples sought one million yen (around $7,300) in compensation from the government, arguing that the ban infringes on their constitutional right to equality. But the Osaka district court ruled that the constitutional definition of marriage didn’t apply to partnerships between people of the same gender, according to public broadcaster NHK. The latest ruling will come as a setback to gay-rights activists in Japan who are attempting to get the government to change tack. Japan is the only member of the G-7 world’s largest economies not to recognize same-sex marriages or civil unions at a national level.