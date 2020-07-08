CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Japan’s Theme Parks Ban Screaming on Roller Coasters to Combat Coronavirus
HOLD IT IN
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Amusement parks in Japan have banned screaming on roller coasters due to concerns that screaming could project droplets that contain coronavirus. To bolster the message, two executives of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park filmed themselves riding the park’s main attraction, Fujiyama, in total silence, ending the video with a note saying, “Please scream inside your heart.” Amusement parks began reopening in May in Japan, as the country regained control over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mask wearing in the country and its amusement parks is voluntary but nearly universally followed. While mask-wearing will be mandatory at Florida’s Disney World, set to begin reopening Saturday, there is no such ban on screaming on roller coasters.