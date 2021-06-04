Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ Arrested After Allegedly Having ‘Inappropriate’ Chats With Kid
‘HARMFUL MATERIAL’
Jared Drake Bell found a way from Nickelodeon fame to Mexican stardom. He’s now found his way into a Cleveland court. The former Drake & Josh star was charged Thursday with disseminating harmful material to a minor and attempted endangering of children, FOX 8 reports. The singer allegedly started inappropriately chatting with a minor, with the conversations taking a turn toward the sexual, authorities said. The incident is alleged to have taken place on Dec. 1, 2017, the date of a show Bell played in Cleveland. The singer appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty, being released on a $2,500 bond. As part of his arrest, Bell was ordered to submit a DNA sample for the court.
The outlet reports that the singer is expected to plead either no contest or guilty in the case, though Bell’s attorney has issued no comment. The singer’s virtual pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 23.