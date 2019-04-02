Jared Kushner Asked About Security Clearance in Fox News Interview
In a rare television interview on Fox News, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, responded to a question about his security clearance following a White House whistleblower claims that dozens of rejected clearances were overturned. “Over the last two years that I’ve been here, I’ve been accused of all different types of things—and all those things have turned out to be false,” Kushner said. “We’ve had a lot of crazy accusations like that we colluded with Russia. I complied with all the different investigations, whether it be the Senate, the House, the special counsel. I’ve sat for nearly 20 hours of interviews with them. When I came to Washington, I had a very successful business career. I had extensive holdings [and] I disclosed all of my holdings to the Office of Government Ethics.” The interview comes after White House Personnel Security Office employee Tricia Newbold, described in a memo prepared for a House panel as a “nonpartisan” 18-year veteran of the office, alleged that her supervisors had overruled as many as 25 security-clearance denials. She previously alleged that her boss attempted to humiliate her for her dwarfism in retaliation for raising her concerns about Jared Kushner’s clearance.