Kushner Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Nasty Troll’ for Saying ‘Horrible Things’ About Ivanka
‘CALL OUT’
In a radio clip released Friday, Jared Kushner called model and television personality Chrissy Teigen a “nasty troll” for “attacking” his wife Ivanka Trump. While on air with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt to promote his memoir Breaking History, Kushner claimed the media had often praised Donald Trump’s daughter for “empowering” women and urging them to find “balance” in their lives. But that all changed when she joined her father’s administration. “And then she basically gave up the actual business part and just went to pursue the mission, and the same people who praised her for it started attacking her, often viciously and very cruelly,” he said. Teigen has called out Ivanka Trump on Twitter many times, and in July 2020, she tweeted she’s “had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘sane’ one in this family.” “It did hurt her when people would be so nasty, people like, you know, Chrissy Teigen who were nasty trolls who would just say the most awful, horrible things about her, and I would see it,” Kushner said. “And she would always brush if off, but I would imagine it had to hurt when things like that happened.”