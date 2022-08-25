Jared Kushner Claims Bibliophobe-in-Chief Trump Really Is Reading His Memoir
NO PROOF READER
Despite having a reputation of hostility to the written word, Donald Trump is reading Jared Kushner’s new 500-page White House memoir, Breaking History, … according to Jared Kushner. The president’s son-in-law and former top adviser insisted on Fox News on Thursday that Trump had spoken highly of the forthcoming book. “When I gave it to him, he said, ‘Look, this is a very important book. I’m glad somebody wrote a book that’s really going to talk about what actually happened in the room,’” Kushner said. “And he says, ‘I’m going to read it.’ So he started reading and he’s given me some compliments on it so far. And again, I hope he’s proud of it.” Whether or not Trump will finish the lengthy memoir remains to be seen as the former president has been outspoken about his disdain for protracted reading. In 2017, he told Axios he liked his written briefings to be on a single page, adding: “I like bullets or I like as little as possible,” while an economic adviser allegedly once complained that Trump “won’t read anything.” Either way, Trump was happy to shill the memoir on Monday through his Save America PAC. “There is a fabulous new book out,” Trump said in a statement, before using the rest of the statement to list his perceived achievements while in office.