Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins

Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House.

In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week.

“We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman, himself worth hundreds of millions with significant business ties in the Middle East, reportedly added that his father-in-law and former boss retaking the White House would not bring about “a major shift in terms of what we prioritize.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner out for a walk with their children on Dec. 10, 2022. MEGA/GC Images

Kushner, 43, has been married to Ivanka, 42, since 2009. They share three children together—aged 13, 11, and eight—and are raising them in Miami, Florida, just south of Mar-a-Lago. They moved there from Washington in 2021, just after Trump departed the White House and their jobs as his presidential advisers ended.

Kushner and Ivanka cited their children as the reason they were exiting the political world in November 2022, just as Trump had made it official he planned to seek re-election.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Ivanka said in a statement at the time.

Ivanka has made good on that promise. She’s been entirely absent from the campaign trail with Trump this cycle after being one of his biggest advocates in 2016 and 2020, when she was handed the honor of introducing her dad at the RNC both years.

Donald Trump claimed that he wanted to appoint his daughter Ivanka Trump to a U.N. ambassadorship during his administration but she chose to focus on job creation, hiring “millions of people.” Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Instead of stumping for women’s votes in Pennsylvania and other swing states, the Times reports that Ivanka has spent the last two years doing a bit of everything, everywhere. She’s recently posed for snaps front of the Eiffel Tower and with Kushner at the Acropolis, and was captured on camera kicking it with Kim Kardashian in Malibu, sitting in prime seats at the Miami Open in March, and at New York Mets game last summer.

Perhaps more notable than where she’s been, however, is where Ivanka hasn’t been spotted. She didn’t speak on stage at the RNC in Milwaukee, turning up only for a brief appearance on its final day. She also was absent for the entirety of her dad’s hush-money trial in Manhattan, where he was convicted of 34 felony counts.

Ivanka Trump speaks to her dad on stage at the RNC this summer. She hasn’t been photographed with him since. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

As Trump’s campaign has entered its fervent home stretch, Ivanka has been even more elusive than the often-absent Melania Trump, who at least turned up to Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

That absence is likely to continue in the campaign’s final days. Kushner was adamant that he and Ivanka aren’t going to pop up in the race’s final week to stump for Trump, telling the Times bluntly the chance of that happening was “zero.”