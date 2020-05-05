Jared Kushner, Our First Android Vampire President

Jared Kushner: Robot or vampire?

In Episode 5 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast tackle Trump (metaphorically) and his “attention span of a gnat on meth.” They also address his non-existent reopening plan, his low-rent supervillain of a Treasury Secretary, and whether Jared the K is undead or just a robot.

Or, according to Rick, “America's first acting Android, American president.”

Plus, Rick reveals that some of Trump’s own campaign staffers are afraid to give the boss real polling numbers.

The two also chat with former Hillary Clinton senior advisor and political consultant Philippe Reines. Reines joins our dynamic duo to discuss his week-long MAGA media diet, and yes, he shares which right-wing outlet he found the most insane and how much of the coverage has “the libs are out to get you” vibes. (Spoiler: a lot.)

Don’t worry, he does return to the land of the libtard cucks.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.