Jared Kushner Overseeing Construction of Trump’s Border Wall: Report
President Trump has put his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of overseeing the construction of the border wall, The Washington Post reports, citing current and former administration officials. Kushner reportedly holds biweekly West Wing meetings about the progress of the wall, the location of the wall, contractors, and how funding is being used. He also explains Trump’s ideas and thoughts to the group, according to the officials. The Post reports Kushner is also pressing U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to speed up the process of taking over private land needed for the project as the government seeks to meet Trump’s goal of building 450 miles of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of 2020. Officials told the Post that more than 800 filings to seize private property need to be made to meet that goal.