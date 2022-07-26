Jared Kushner Reveals Secret Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis in New Book
‘FRIGHTENING’
Jared Kushner battled thyroid cancer while serving as a White House adviser and even attempted to hide it from his father-in-law and then-President Donald Trump, he writes in his soon-to-be-published memoir. The New York Post reports that Kushner’s bombshell is revealed in his upcoming tell-all, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, where the 41-year-old writes that he had surgery to remove a tumor in his throat and tried to keep it all a secret. In Chapter 37, Kushner reveals that he learned about the cancer in October 2019 during trade talks with China. “As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner writes. “On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One. ‘Your test results came back from Walter Reed,’ he said. ‘It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.’ The next morning, I told Ivanka what I knew. With as much confidence as I could conjure, I told her not to be concerned. Whatever this was, we would find a way to work through it.” The book will be published Aug. 23.