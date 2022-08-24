On Tuesday of this week, Jared Kushner successfully dodged a question from Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy about the hundreds of classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by claiming to have no knowledge about the situation and accusing the media of “hyperventilating” about various Trump-related scandals the “turned out to be nothing.”

When Kushner bravely returned to Fox News on Wednesday to flog his memoir, he ended up distancing himself from his father-in-law even further in what seemed like an attempt at self-preservation.

Asked directly by Fox’s Bill Hemmer if Trump made a “mistake” by taking those documents from the White House to his Florida residence, Kushner repeated his assertion that he’s “not familiar with what was in the boxes” before offering up a bizarre defense.

“I think President Trump, he governed in a very peculiar way,” he said, stammering a bit. “And he, when he had his documents, I’m assuming he did what he thought was appropriate.”

Later in the interview, Kushner delivered an even stranger answer when Hemmer simply asked if he would return to work for Trump in the White House if he is elected again in 2024.

“Working for him was an honor,” Kushner said. “I write in the book about how it was a different experience. I’m very proud of the things I got done.” He went on to say that the “founders” wanted people “to leave their farm, go and serve, then go back to their farm. It takes a big toll, but you can get a lot of things done.”

At that point, Hemmer interrupted: “So that’s a maybe?”

“We need not the career political class who have been doing it for 30 years. We need people with different perspectives, outsider approaches, people with real-life business experience coming to Washington,” Kushner said, continuing to avoid answering the question. “That’s what President Trump did. He brought a lot of people like him, but now he’s got a lot of very qualified people with him who I think could help him do things in ways he didn’t necessarily have in the beginning of his first term. So for me right now, I’m enjoying my life in the private sector and loving the time with my kids.”

“I’m taking it as a ‘no,’” Hemmer’s co-host Dana Perino said before ending the segment.