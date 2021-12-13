CHEAT SHEET
    Jared Kushner Shrieked ‘Get Out’ at Israeli Ambassador, Book Claims

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Last week, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid revealed that former President Donald Trump had two words for Benjamin Netanyahu when he congratulated Joe Biden for his 2020 election victory: “Fuck him.” Now, in fresh excerpts from Ravid’s book, the reporter claims the foul-mouthed rant was one of several fallings-out between the Trump administration and the Israeli government. In one encounter between then-Israeli Ambassador to D.C. Ron Dermer and Jared Kushner in February 2020, Dermer reportedly told Trump’s son-in-law that Netanyahu was doubting if he could trust the Trump administration. In response, Kushner is reported to have screamed at Dermer: “Don’t be mistaken to think that everything that happened in the past three years was for you. We did it because we were serious about peace... To say such a thing about us is disgusting. Get out.” Avi Berkowitz, who served as Trump’s Mideast peace envoy, is also reported to have told Dermer: “The president doesn’t like you guys now.”

