Billionaire’s Son Jared Kushner Takes Swipe at NBA Players for Their Wealth and Privilege
PICK YOUR BATTLES
Jared Kushner, the son of a billionaire whose only professional achievements have been handed to him by members of his family, has taken a bold swipe at NBA players for their wealth and privilege. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning, President Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser was asked about NBA players’ decision to boycott playoff games in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” said Kushner, whose family wealth has been estimated at well over $1.5 billion. “They have that luxury, so that’s great.” Kushner went on to say that the NBA “put a lot of slogans out, but I think what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual actions that’s going to solve the problem.” Kushner then urged protesters to take the conversation around racism from “an emotional one” to a “constructive one.”