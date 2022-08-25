Jared Kushner Thinks He’s Going to Live Forever
YOLO
Jared Kushner said this week that he has put a “priority” on “getting some exercise in” since leaving the White House in early 2021 because he believes if he stays healthy enough he may never die. “I think that there’s a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, is either the first generation to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die, so we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape,” he said. The former president’s son-in-law made his comments during a live-stream event to promote his new memoir Breaking History, which was viewed by fewer than 600 people on YouTube and features exactly one comment that reads, “Your book Sounds great, Jared Kushner!” A source close to Kushner told The Daily Beast that the comment was a “joke” despite there being no implication of humor in his tone. “It’s like a tongue-in-cheek joke to make the larger point that he wants to work out and be in good shape because people are living longer lives,” the source added.
— with reporting by Zachary Petrizzo