Jared Kushner, Trump’s Son-in-Law, Is Now a Billionaire

Jared Kushner is now a billionaire, according to Forbes. The son-in-law of President Donald Trump grew his wealth from a diverse portfolio, including investments with his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, which he founded in 2021. Along with artwork, personal investments, and stakes in his family’s business, Kushner Companies, his real estate investments have proved lucrative. The billionaire purchased a home in 2020 in Florida’s Indian Creek Island, famously known as the “billionaire bunker” for hosting an exclusive, high-end community. The $32 million house has since appreciated nearly three times in value, and is now worth at least $105 million. Kushner, who owns 100% of Affinity, has made his investment firm his top priority; the company manages nearly $5 billion in assets across multiple countries and sectors as of March’s financial disclosure filing. Kushner, 44, joins the billionaire club alongside his venture capitalist brother Josh Kushner, valued at $5.2 billion, and Trump, valued at $7.3 billion. Forbes reports that Kushner made most of his connections to Affinity’s investors while working at the White House, where he served as Trump’s senior advisor during his first term. Kushner has since stepped back from politics.

Forbes