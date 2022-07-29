Kushner Says Leaking, Lying Steve Bannon Threatened to Break Him ‘in Half’
‘HOW F*CKING DARE YOU’
Steve Bannon wasn’t a huge fan of Jared Kushner, according to Kushner’s forthcoming book Breaking History: A White House Memoir. Throughout an excerpt published by CNN, Trump’s son-in-law details instances where Bannon was less than kind. When he confronted Bannon about supposedly making Kushner look bad in the press, he yelled that Kushner was “going against the President’s agenda,” Kushner recalls. Then, Kushner remembers Bannon growing even angrier. “If you go against me, I will break you in half,” he recalls Bannon saying. “Don’t f-ck with me.” Bannon “single-handedly caused more problems for me than anyone else in my time in Washington,” he writes, accusing the one-time White House strategist of leaking and lying about Kushner “more than everyone else combined.” In another instance, when Kushner was interviewed by The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Bannon exploded. “How f-cking dare you leak on me? If you leak out on me, I can leak out on you 28 ways from Sunday,” Bannon allegedly said.