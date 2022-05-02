CHEAT SHEET
    Jared Kushner Wrote a Whole Book on How Good He Was in the White House

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    The canons of literature and annals of history are getting a riveting new addition with the announcement of Jared Kushner’s forthcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. The publisher, Broadside Books, reports that the treatise will chronicle the son-in-law-cum-senior adviser to former president Donald Trump’s harrowing “inside debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and intense negotiations in North Korea, China, Mexico.” Kushner will also guide his readers through his experiences allegedly “negotiating the largest trade deal in American history” and “passing bipartisan criminal justice reform.” The page-turner is scheduled to hit shelves August 9.

